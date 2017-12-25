▲ Up
 
04:44 25-12-2017
Kyrgyzstan backs UN General Assembly resolution condemning Trump's Jerusalem move
Countries which voted for the resolution included major recipients of US aid such as Egypt, Afghanistan and Iraq. Kyrgyzstan was also among countries that voted in favor.
BNY Mellon freezes $22 billion of Kazakhstan assets: Reuters
Kazakhstan’s National Bank has in turn filed a lawsuit against BNY Mellon.
17:23 Bishkek – Tashkent – Bishkek flight resumed
11:58 Mongolia exempts tax on imported energy from Russia and China in Mongolia
16:41 Uzbekistan pays $143 million debt to Kazakhstan
14:12 Mongolia's foreign exchange reserves reached new high
14:07 Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan grows 19% to $743.2 mln
13:57 IFC holds practical conference New Trends and Prospects for Development of Corporate Governance in the Financial and Banking Sector of the Kyrgyz Republic
12:38 Indian companies to begin CASA-1000 Project in Afghanistan
“Tajikistan has cheapest electricity in world and we must protect it” - Rahmon
“There is the cheapest electricity in the world in Tajikistan and we should use it efficiently, reduce electricity losses,” President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said while addressing to the Parliament of the country,
29 killed in gym fire in South Korea
The fire, which started in the basement of an eight-storey building, occurred in the southern city of Jecheon
16:19 Russian doping: IOC bans 11 Winter Olympic athletes
14:27 Philippines Tropical Storm Tembin kills dozens in Mindanao
09:51 UN imposes fresh sanctions over missile tests
15:28 One million cholera cases reported in Yemen
13:35 Teen who stabbed her friend to impress 'Slender Man' sentenced to 25 years in a mental hospital
09:59 Catalan pro-independence parties keep their majority in snap poll
09:30 29 killed in gym fire in South Korea
