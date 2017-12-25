▲ Up
АКИpress
CA-News
Tazabek
Turmush
Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan
Mongolia
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan
World
POLITICS
BUSINESS
INCIDENTS
SOCIETY
CULTURE
SPORT
ANALYSIS
SCIENCE
KYRGYZSTAN
Kyrgyzstan backs UN General Assembly resolution condemning Trump's Jerusalem move
Countries which voted for the resolution included major recipients of US aid such as Egypt, Afghanistan and Iraq. Kyrgyzstan was also among countries that voted in favor.
17:23
Bishkek – Tashkent – Bishkek flight resumed
15:19
Uzbekistan building school in Osh for 220 million
12:54
Moscow mayor signs order on installation of monument to Chingiz Aitmatov
12:32
Parliament Speaker on working visit in Osh
17:32
Medical students of state-financed departments should work in villages after graduation – PM Isakov
17:17
Daniyar Usenov or Daniil Uritskiy could be manager of Belarusian company: Reports
17:06
Remote regions in Kyrgyzstan lack family doctors – Ministry of Health
BUSINESS
BNY Mellon freezes $22 billion of Kazakhstan assets: Reuters
Kazakhstan’s National Bank has in turn filed a lawsuit against BNY Mellon.
17:23
Bishkek – Tashkent – Bishkek flight resumed
11:58
Mongolia exempts tax on imported energy from Russia and China in Mongolia
16:41
Uzbekistan pays $143 million debt to Kazakhstan
14:12
Mongolia's foreign exchange reserves reached new high
14:07
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan grows 19% to $743.2 mln
13:57
IFC holds practical conference New Trends and Prospects for Development of Corporate Governance in the Financial and Banking Sector of the Kyrgyz Republic
12:38
Indian companies to begin CASA-1000 Project in Afghanistan
LIFE IN CENTRAL ASIA
Photos of Kyrgyzstan from a Parisian who fell in love with Issyk-Kul
CENTRAL ASIA
“Tajikistan has cheapest electricity in world and we must protect it” - Rahmon
“There is the cheapest electricity in the world in Tajikistan and we should use it efficiently, reduce electricity losses,” President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said while addressing to the Parliament of the country,
14:57
Mirziyoyev didn’t approve state budget for 2018
11:58
Mongolia exempts tax on imported energy from Russia and China in Mongolia
11:11
Kazakhstan donated 1,000 ton of fuel oil to Tajikistan
16:41
Uzbekistan pays $143 million debt to Kazakhstan
15:59
Rahmon expresses concern over signs of new "cold war"
14:41
Mirziyoyev declares 2018 as Year of Support of Active Business, Innovative Ideas and Technologies
14:22
“Tajikistan has cheapest electricity in world and we must protect it” - Rahmon
WORLD
29 killed in gym fire in South Korea
The fire, which started in the basement of an eight-storey building, occurred in the southern city of Jecheon
16:19
Russian doping: IOC bans 11 Winter Olympic athletes
14:27
Philippines Tropical Storm Tembin kills dozens in Mindanao
09:51
UN imposes fresh sanctions over missile tests
15:28
One million cholera cases reported in Yemen
13:35
Teen who stabbed her friend to impress 'Slender Man' sentenced to 25 years in a mental hospital
09:59
Catalan pro-independence parties keep their majority in snap poll
09:30
29 killed in gym fire in South Korea
Life in rural Kyrgyzstan
Timeline
Life in rural Kyrgyzstan
