Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Georgia on additional debt restructuring

AKIPRESS.COM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ratified the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Georgia on additional restructuring of the Georgian Government's sovereign loan debts, the president's office said Thursday.

Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanoм said earlier that Georgia owes Kazakhstan more than $27.7 million.

"According to the deal, Kazakhstan writes off Georgia's debt on certain conditions. For example, Kazakhstan reduces Georgia's main debt by $2.3 million, the amount of similar debt of Kazakhstan under the Act between the National Banks of the two countries," he said.

Additionally, the interest rate remains at the level of 4% per annum, while the schedule of debt repayment will not count the accumulated penalty for delay and is prolonged based on the Paris Club terms, Sultanov said.

Thus, according to the agreement, the total size of Georgian debt will be more than $37.9 million in 2017-2015.