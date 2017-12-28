▲ Up
 
18:40 28-12-2017
АКИpress CA-News Tazabek Turmush
ADVERTISE WITH US SUBSCRIBE
KazakhstanKyrgyzstanMongoliaTajikistanTurkmenistanUzbekistanWorld
POLITICSBUSINESSINCIDENTSSOCIETYCULTURESPORTANALYSISSCIENCE
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Georgia on additional debt restructuring
Central Asia | politics | 15:08, 28 December 2017 | 175

AKIPRESS.COM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ratified the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Georgia on additional restructuring of the Georgian Government's sovereign loan debts, the president's office said Thursday.

Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanoм said earlier that Georgia owes Kazakhstan more than $27.7 million.

"According to the deal, Kazakhstan writes off Georgia's debt on certain conditions. For example, Kazakhstan reduces Georgia's main debt by $2.3 million, the amount of similar debt of Kazakhstan under the Act between the National Banks of the two countries," he said. 

Additionally, the interest rate remains at the level of 4% per annum, while the schedule of debt repayment will not count the accumulated penalty for delay and is prolonged based on the Paris Club terms, Sultanov said.

Thus, according to the agreement, the total size of Georgian debt will be more than $37.9 million in 2017-2015.
  Tweet   Share   Print
Related content
13/12/17
Public debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $4.3 billion: Finance Ministry22/11/17
Kazakh lawmakers reduce Georgian debt02/11/17
Parliament passes three readings of Kyrgyz-Russia agreement on writting off Kyrgyzstan's $240mln debt26/10/17
Kazakhstan’s foreign debt grows by $4.2 billion in H1 201717/10/17
Parliament committee passes first reading of Kyrgyz-Russia agreement on writting off Kyrgyzstan's $240mln debt
LATEST NEWS
MOST READ
Tajikistan, U.S. discuss exchange of information Kazakhstan says it may appeal ruling over $22.6 billion frozen assets Business magnate Alisher Usmanov organizes free concert of Enrique Iglesias in Tashkent Turkmen, Pakistan presidents discuss TAPI project implementation Kazakhstan is fully committed to address problems raised by Kyrgyz delegation: Nazarbayev Rescuers search for Philippine storm victims as toll rises to 200 Syria peace talks in Astana end with call for new peace round in Sochi Jeenbekov greeted by Deputy PM and Deputy FM of Kazakhstan at airport in Astana UN appoints Henrietta Fore as UNICEF head U.S. Embassy hands over customs office at Qizil Art Border Crossing
© AKIpress News Agency - 2001-2017. All rights reserved
Republication of any material is prohibited without a written agreement with AKIpress News Agency. Any citation must be accompanied by a hyperlink to akipress.com.
Our address:
Moskovskaya str. 189, Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic
e-mail: english@akipress.org, akipressenglish@gmail.com;
Tel/Fax: +996(312)65-03-06