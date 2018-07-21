▲ Up
Thousands say goodbye to Kazakhstan's slain Olympic skating medalist
Central Asia | society | 11:50, 21 July 2018

AKIPRESS.COM - Thousands of people turned out at a funeral ceremony in Almaty on July 21 to bid a final farewell to Kazakhstan's Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten, the 25-year-old athlete and national hero who died in an Almaty hospital two days earlier after being stabbed with a knife during an assault, REFE/RL reports.

In Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, a simultaneous memorial ceremony was attended by hundreds of others.

