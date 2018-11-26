▲ Up
13:05 26-11-2018
Batken residents took to streets to protest detention of suspect of killing prosecutor
Kyrgyzstan | incidents | 11:24, 26 November 2018 | 200

AKIPRESS.COM - Dozens of people gathered for a protest in front of the Batken region's government building on Nov 26 to protest the detention of Melis Kalykov, the ex-head of the capital construction department suspected of killing the region's prosecutor.

The protesters demand the authorities to arrest other persons who were with them that day. Prosecutor of Batken region Anarbai Mamajakypov was found dead on Nov 18 after he went for hunting with Kalykov and some other prosecution authorities the same day.

Investigation revealed that Kalykov and Mamajakypov had a quarrel, which turned into a fight. Kalykov first shot Mamajakypov with a shotgun, and then burned his body to conceal the crime.

Two deputy prosecutors of Batken region, two heads of division of the prosecutor's office, and prosecutor of Batken district were suspended for official investigation following the high-profile murder of Batken region's prosecutor.

