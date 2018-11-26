Over 140 whales dead after mass stranding in New Zealand

AKIPRESS.COM - As many as 145 whales have died after being found stranded on a remote beach in New Zealand, conservation officials said Monday, CNN reports.

Two pods of pilot whales were discovered just over a mile apart on Mason Bay, Stewart Island, a sparsely populated island in the country's south.

Authorities were first alerted to the mass stranding by a hiker Saturday evening. Half of the whales were already dead. The remaining animals were later euthanized, according to New Zealand's Department of Conservation (DOC).

A Stewart Island operations manager for the DOC, Ren Leppens, said that the remote location and condition of the surviving whales made it impossible to save them. He described the decision as "heart-breaking."