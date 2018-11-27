▲ Up
 akipress
15:03 27-11-2018
АКИpress CA-News Tazabek Turmush
ADVERTISE WITH US SUBSCRIBE
KazakhstanKyrgyzstanMongoliaTajikistanTurkmenistanUzbekistanWorld
POLITICSBUSINESSINCIDENTSSOCIETYCULTURESPORTANALYSISSCIENCE
akipress
United Nations finds that the deadliest place for women is their home
World | society | 11:33, 27 November 2018 | 208

AKIPRESS.COM - More than half of female homicide victims worldwide – 137 every day – were killed by a member of their own family last year, according to a new United Nations study.

Research published by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) found that of the approximately 87,000 women and girls intentionally killed in 2017, about 58 percent died at the hands of someone who was either an "intimate partner" or a relative.

This amounts to six women being killed every hour by people they know, the report said. It was released Sunday to coincide with the U.N. International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The campaign brought thousands of people to the streets of nations around the globe to raise awareness of gender-based violence.

Yury Fedotov, the UNODC's executive director, noted that although the majority of worldwide homicide victims are men – accounting for eight out of 10 homicides in 2017 – women bear the greatest burden in terms of violence perpetrated by intimate partners.

In 2017, roughly 82 percent of victims of homicide perpetrated by intimate partners or family members were female. The corresponding figure for men: 18 percent.

The majority of male victims are killed by strangers.

"Women continue to pay the highest price as a result of gender inequality, discrimination and negative stereotypes," Fedotov said. "Targeted criminal justice responses are needed to prevent and end gender-related killings."

LATEST NEWS
14:52 President visits textile enterprise and pasta producing plant in Tokmok14:48 Parliament committee approves $46 million financing agreement with IDA14:12 Kyrgyzstani Yuri Krakovetsky ranks 11th place in world's strongest judokas ranking13:58 Kazakhstan sentences fugitive banker Mukhtar Ablyazov to life in prison in his absence13:55 Kyrgyz alpinists install memorial tablet of Chingiz Aitmatov on nameless peak in Kabardino-Balkaria13:28 Belize-gate: Matter discussed behind closed doors13:13 Reports on China's "re-education camps" were not confirmed: FM13:13 Over 19,771 tourists from Germany arrive to Kyrgyzstan since year start12:59 Parliament committee passes concept of draft law stripping ex-Presidents of Kyrgyzstan of their immunity12:58 President of Turkmenistan orders to boost searches for new oil and gas deposits12:40 650,000 migrants from Kyrgyzstan work in Russia and 115,000 in Kazakhstan12:39 Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits agro-industrial holding in Belarus12:32 Parliamentarians seek government’s report on situation of ethnic Kyrgyz in China11:58 5yo girl from Kyrgyzstan gets her fingers chopped after putting her hand in meat grinder11:56 Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister to discuss situation in Afghanistan11:52 Combining tourism and culture in one ministry is ridiculous, according to lawmaker11:34 Kyrgyz athlete wins gold at international weightlifting tournament11:33 United Nations finds that the deadliest place for women is their home11:28 After construction of gold recovery plant, export of gold ores must be banned: Deputy PM11:18 UN to assist Kyrgyzstan to counter extremism, terrorism
MOST READ
1 year as President of Kyrgyzstan: What's been done? Huge graffiti of bride kidnapping victim Burulai appears in Bishkek Uzbekistan, EU start talks on new expanded partnership agreement Uzbekistan melon found among best products for ice cream at international contest in Italy Prime Minister held meeting on situation on country's roads Four killed as gunmen try to storm China consulate Camera traps to monitor snow leopard population installed in Alatai nature park Eurasian Development Bank seeks Uzbekistan as its shareholder IDB to allocate $50mln to development of drinking water supply in Batken and Talas regions New Zealand's North and South Islands moving closer together
© AKIpress News Agency - 2001-2018. All rights reserved
Republication of any material is prohibited without a written agreement with AKIpress News Agency. Any citation must be accompanied by a hyperlink to akipress.com.
Our address:
Moskovskaya str. 189, Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic
e-mail: english@akipress.org, akipressenglish@gmail.com;
Tel/Fax: +996(312)65-03-06