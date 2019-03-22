Festival dedicated to Nooruz opened in Seoul

AKIPRESS.COM - Festival dedicated to Nooruz opened in Seoul on March 20, Kyrgyz foreign ministry said.

The festival is organized by the Secretariat of the Central Asia-Korea Cooperation Forum with the help of the Embassies of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Korean Foreign Ministry, mayor of Seoul, and Asian Culture Center.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Korea Dinara Kemelova attended the opening ceremony on behalf of Kyrgyzstan.

Nooruz is the day of the vernal equinox, and marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. It marks the first day of the first month (Farvardin) of the Iranian calendar. It usually occurs on March 21 or the previous or following day, depending on where it is observed. The moment the Sun crosses the celestial equator and equalizes night and day is calculated exactly every year, and families gather together to observe the rituals.