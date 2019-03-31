Slovakia elects first female president

AKIPRESS.COM - Anti-corruption candidate Zuzana Caputova has won Slovakia's presidential election, making her the country's first female head of state, BBCreports.

Ms Caputova, who has almost no political experience, defeated high-profile diplomat Maros Sefcovic, nominated by the governing party, in a second round run-off vote on Saturday.

She framed the election as a struggle between good and evil.

The election follows the murder of an investigative journalist last year.

Jan Kuciak was looking into links between politicians and organised crime when he was shot at home alongside his fiancée in February 2018.