Tajikistan|justice & crime|November 6, 2019 / 10:38 AM
Armed group attacks outpost on Tajik-Uzbek border, at least 17 killed

AKIPRESS.COM - The armed group of 20 masked unidentified perpetrators attacked the border outpost on the Tajik-Uzbek border.

In early hours of November 6, the armed group attacked the Ishkobod outpost with use of firearms, the Border Troops of Tajikistan said.

The group seized 5 AKM assault rifles. As a result of the operation, 15 members of the armed group were surrounded and neutralized, 5 were detained. One border guard and 1 police officer were killed in the shootout.

The investigation group has been set up. The incident is under investigation.

