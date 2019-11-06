Life in Rural Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan|politics|November 6, 2019 / 02:20 PM
Tajikistan accuses Islamic State of deadly Tajik-Uzbek border outpost attack

AKIPRESS.COM - The National Security Committee of Tajikistan accused the ISIS militants from Afghanistan of attacking the Tajik-Uzbek border outpost, which leaf 17 dead on November 6.

All attackers on the border outpost Ishkobod are members of IS terrorist organization.

On November 3 night, a group of armed militants crossed the border of Tajikistan from Afghanistani territory, the statement said.

In early hours of November 6, the armed group attacked the Ishkobod outpost with use of firearms, the Border Troops of Tajikistan said.

17 people were killed, including 15 militants and 2 Tajik soldiers. 5 militants were detained.

