Japan's new emperor greeted by thousands during rare parade

AKIPRESS.COM - Tens of thousands of flag-waving spectators have cheered Japan’s new emperor during a rare open-top car parade that was rescheduled after a deadly typhoon, Guardian reports.



Some in the crowd camped overnight to get a prime spot by the palace for the 30-minute parade featuring Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako.

The event was one of the final events marking Naruhito’s ascension to the throne after his father, Akihito, earlier this year became the first Japanese emperor in two centuries to abdicate.

The royal couple emerged from the palace moments before 3.00pm (0600 GMT), with the emperor wearing formal western clothing and the empress dressed in a long cream gown and jacket, wearing a tiara passed down by her predecessor.

Security was high for the event, with long queues forming hours before the parade and thousands of police deployed to search bags and usher spectators through metal detectors.

Security forces lined the entire length of the route in double rows, keeping close watch as the slow-moving parade passed, flanked by police on motorbikes.

In the minutes before the parade began, police at one checkpoint warned would-be attendees that the area was full.

Naruhito officially ascended the throne this year, with an elaborate and ritual-bound ceremony last month proclaiming his rise before dignitaries from around the world.