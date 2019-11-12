Mongolian delegation attends 18th session of UNIDO General Conference

AKIPRESS.COM - The 18th session of the General Conference of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) was convened under the theme ‘Industry 2030 – Innovate. Connect. Transform our Future’ in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 3-7, Montsame reports.

The meeting brought together over 800 delegates from 130 countries.

Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Mongolia to the International Organizations in Vienna G.Battungalag headed the Mongolian delegation to the 18th session and addressed its general debate. Stressing that the organization has a crucial role to play in achieving Sustainable Development Goals and that Mongolia and UNIDO have been implementing projects to enhance the competitiveness of the country’s agricultural industry, promote environmentally-friendly production, and create jobs, the head of the Mongolian delegation expressed willingness to further collaborate in reaching development goals in her address.