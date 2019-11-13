Bolivian senator declares herself interim president

AKIPRESS.COM - Bolivian opposition senator Jeanine Áñez has declared herself interim president of the South American country following Evo Morales' resignation, BBC reports.



Lawmakers from Mr Morales' party boycotted the session, meaning there was no quorum for the appointment.

But Ms Áñez said she was next in line under the constitution and vowed to hold elections soon.

Mr Morales condemned the announcement, describing Ms Áñez as "a coup-mongering right-wing senator".

The former president has fled to Mexico, saying he asked for asylum there because his life was in danger.

He resigned on Sunday after weeks of protests over a disputed presidential election result. He has said he had been forced to stand down but had done so willingly "so there would be no more bloodshed".