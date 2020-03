Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves presidential order on state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad and 3 districts

AKIPRESS.COM - The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan today approved the order of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on declaration of the state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.

The state of emergency will be effective since 8.00 am of March 25 until 08.00 am of April 15. The curfew is introduced from 8.00 pm until 7.00 am.